MTM On The Road: 13th Annual Up North Lake & Cottage Show

The Up North Lake and Cottage Show is back again for its 13th year!

The show is produced by Blue Water Promotions and will be running Friday through Sunday, Apr. 14-16 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

The show features a diverse mix of exhibits to help create the home of your dreams, but it’s also a great chance to learn about the fun things you can do while living ‘Up North.’

There are over 100 exhibitors with creative backgrounds in construction, remodeling, kitchen and bath, interior design, furniture, floor covering, home services and much more.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are at the show getting an early preview of what homeowners can expect.



