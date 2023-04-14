Lake County Road Commissioner and Lake County Road Manager at Odds

Tensions ran high at Thursday’s Lake County Road Commission meeting between one of the commissioners and the manager.

Emotions reached their boiling point after the Lake County Road Manager, Leroy Williams, Jr., addressed the road commission.

Williams spoke out about his treatment by county road commissioner Joan Runnels. Williams said Runnels has been dragging his name in the mud to other commissioners, all 15 townships, and to the local media.

“To be clear, the accusations commissioner runnels has levied against me are absolutely false and without merit,” said Williams, Jr. as he addressed the board.

After Williams addressed the board, the room went awkwardly silent, and the meeting was adjourned.

Richard Haslock, the Lake County Road Commission Chairman said he thought things between the two were fixable.

“When there are problems with you need to resolve them. And i feel that we can this one and i think it’s important to do that so that people can move on because our job is to take care of the public, take care of our roads. So we need to settle things here and move forward,” said Haslock.

Commissioner Runnels had no comment. Williams Jr. also notified the board of his plans to hire an attorney about the matter.