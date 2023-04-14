Don’t Be Alarmed About Fish Kills, But Do Let the DNR Know

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says not to worry if you find dead fish or other aquatic animals washed up on shore this spring. It’s natural for winter conditions to kill off fish, turtles, frogs and other wildlife.

“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” said Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division research manager. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality.”

The DNR says fish kills happen in late winter, but they may not wash up on shore until after the ice melts in the spring. Ice and snow on the water can block out light and keep plants from being able to produce oxygen. Once fish start dying, that decomposition uses up even more oxygen.

A quick change from cold to hot temperatures like we’re experiencing this spring can also create stressful conditions for fish.

The DNR says that even if dead fish look infected, it was likely a natural process.

“Dead fish and other aquatic life may appear fuzzy because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death. The fish actually suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and other dead aquatic animals under the ice.”

You should report fish kills to the DNR on their Eyes in the Field website so they can track them, especially if you do suspect that the causes were not natural.