Attorney General Dana Nessel Visits Traverse City Children’s Advocacy Center

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made a visit to Traverse City Friday morning.

It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month and she made a stop at the Children’s Advocacy Center. While there, she took a tour of the building and got a detailed explanation on what their day to day operations are like.

Nessel worked as a prosecutor downstate in Wayne County before becoming attorney general and has seen many child abuse cases first-hand.

She told the staff their commitment to stopping abuse before it starts is crucial work.

“Treating a child who’s been abused, obviously incredibly important, but preventing that abuse by having, you know, both children, parents and others know the signs to look for before the abuse can really start is so critically important,” Nessel said.

If you or anyone you know needs to report abuse, click here.