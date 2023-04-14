Angela Lewis Shares What’s Next After ‘Snowfall’ Series Finale

For any performer, steady work on a popular television series allows them to step off the daily grind of auditions. When Michigander Angela Lewis took on the role of Aunt Louie she was not aware how popular the character would be for audiences across the country.

We chat about what her plans are for the future after the series finale of “Snowfall” airs next Wednesday and how she is adjusting to motherhood with a second child on the way.

To follow along the exciting next chapter for Angela Lewis you can visit her website.

And check out the series finale of Snowfall on FX Wednesday April 19 at 10 p.m. EST.