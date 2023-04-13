Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools Closed After Overnight Shooting

The superintendent of Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools said Thursday morning that police told them to close schools due to an emergency situation in the community.

Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police confirmed that late Wednesday night, Montmorency County Sheriff deputies were looking for a suspect, and when they found him, he fired a gun at them and ran off.

The deputies set up a perimeter around the area and were able to capture the man, Carroll said.

Police told Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools to close as a safety precaution.