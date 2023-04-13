Rogers City Woman Arrested For $7,000 Worth of Check Fraud

Kennedy Pastuszak

Kennedy Pastuszak, 22, of Rogers City, was arrested in March for cashing several fraudulent checks dating back to May 2022, according to MSP.

MSP says that in May of 2022, the Alpena Post was contacted by a local credit union about check fraud with the value just under $7,000. The fraud involved the credit union’s branches in Alpena, Ossineke, Atlanta, and Tawas City.

According to officials, Pastuszak opened an account at the credit union in East Tawas in May of 2022. Soon after, she began cashing fraudulent checks at various other credit union locations, along with another check cashing service in Alpena.

The transactions were caught on security footage and troopers tried to contact Pastuszak. She could not be contacted at her home but she was contacted by phone, where she refused to be interviewed, according to officials.

An arrest warrant was issued in Feb. 2023, and she was arrested on March 14 by the Rogers City Police Department.

Pastuskzak was charged for three counts uttering and publishing, and was given a $5,000 cash surety bond. Her next court appearance is on May 2.



