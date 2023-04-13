Northern Michigan Car Dealers React to New Proposed EPA Limits

The Biden Administration is putting pressure on car manufacturers, proposing stricter regulations for EPA limits that would require two-thirds of new cars sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032.

The guidelines are the stiffest ever, the EPA projects at least 60% of new passenger vehicles sold in the US would be electric by 2030 and up to 67% by 2032.

The proposed rules are expected to accelerate the transition to electric and boost electric car sales.

Mike McFarlan, the general sales manager at Serra Traverse City, said they are ready.

“We’re excited about it. We’ve been getting more and more interest as time has gone by here for the last, especially the last couple of years. The interest has really gained, said McFarlan.

The dealership attributes the ‘change in gears’ to increased range and charging capabilities among other factors.

“The other part of it is they’re pretty cool cars and it’s the latest and the greatest. And there’s a lot of people that want to have the latest and the greatest,” said McFarlan.

McFarlan said their dealership will be able to handle the proposed guidelines. They were already in the process of setting up to sell more electric vehicles.

“Manufacturers require that we have the proper infrastructure, the proper tooling, the proper training. We’ve pretty much have all that for all seven of our brands. So it’s really up to the manufacturer to get us the product and to offer it to the the buying public,” said McFarlan.

The dealership says the interest is definitely there-they currently have 40 orders for just one of their electric vehicles. And that’s not expected to change in the near future.

“All of our manufacturers have expressed the fact that they’re this isn’t going away any time soon, and they’re they’re letting us know that in no uncertain terms.”

Brian Wheeler, the media relations manager at Consumers Energy agrees.

“There’s no question we see a lot more growth in this industry as our automakers offer more electric vehicles, there will be more sales. So really, it’s important that we’re prepared and we’re ready for what’s going to be a very different transportation economy in our country,” said Wheeler.