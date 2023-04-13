Manistee Man Found Hiding In Woods After Stealing, Crashing Car

Alexander Dumas

Alexander Dumas, 32, from Manistee was arrested Monday after troopers found him hiding in the woods after stealing a car from a gas station, officials say.

Troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were called to a Cadillac gas station just before 3 a.m. for a report of a stolen car.

According to troopers, the car’s owner went into the gas station and came back outside to find the car gone.

Troopers say they got a call about an abandoned car in the ditch at E. 28 Road and S. 37 Road. After officers from Cadillac Police reviewed surveillance footage, it was confirmed the abandoned car matched the one that was stolen.

An MSP Canine Team was called to the scene of the abandoned car to track the suspect.

Dumas was found 200 yards from the crash, hiding under two bedsheets in a thick of pine trees, according to troopers.

Dumas has been arraigned on one count unlawful driving away of motor vehicle, one count malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and under $20,000, failure to report a crash, and habitual offender fourth offense notice. His bond was set at $25,000 and he will be back in court on April 25.