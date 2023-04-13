Life in a Hospital Three Years After Start of COVID Pandemic

It has been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic that flipped our worlds upside down and no one can relate more than those that work within our health care industry.

From long hours to politicizing wellness, it has been a rocky road for medical professionals. But with restrictions easing, and the world seemingly getting back to normal, the question becomes in what state have we left our health care system, and more importantly, our health care workers who put themselves on the line when we needed them?

Laura Glenn from Munson Health Care joins us on The Four to talk about how COVID-19 not only changed the medical field overall, but how these changes are affecting our health care right here in Northern Michigan.

For more information on Laura and what you can do to help those within our community visit the Munson Healthcare website