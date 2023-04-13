Join the Team for the 115th Annual Cadillac Northern District Fair

From August 14-19 the 115th annual Cadillac Northern District Fair will return to Northern Michigan.

From pie baking contests to harness racing to the demolition derby, no matter where your interests lie there is something for everyone coming to Cadillac.

Now is a great time for you to get involved and make your voice heard as the leadership of the fair is looking for community input, sponsors, and volunteers to help make this one-of-a-kind event come to life for the community.

For more information or to find a way to take part, visit the Cadillac Northern District Fair website.