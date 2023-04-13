First Women’s Wellness Event Happening in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie

There’s a special day coming up soon for the ladies.

If you need a day filled with enrichment, enlightenment and education, then check out the first Women’s Wellness Event happening Saturday at the 313 on Ashmun in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

It runs form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an after party event. While there you’ll be able to hear from dynamic women form a wide-range of backgrounds speaking on a variety of wellness topics.

“I wanted to put inspiring women in a place to inspire women to build others up, because if you do not invest in yourself, no-one else will. I have been planning the speakers in the scope in the topics that I wanted to bring to this event,” Lindsay Ellis, the event organizer, said.

You can buy tickets Saturday morning at the door or online before that.