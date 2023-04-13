Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Levels the Playing Field

For the past 10 years the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge has provided both a platform and opportunities for those with disabilities to tell their stories.

This competition has lead to many participants finding opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. When one considers that 1 in 4 people have a disability, giving this community the ability to pursue filmmaking is a huge development when it comes to giving everyone the same opportunities.

One such filmmaker is Vanessa Matelski, who recently participated in the competition with her film “Norma Jean”, a story that follows a young woman who is falling in love for the first time which leads to her making choices that will define her life.

Vanessa’s film as well as the other in the contest can be viewed on the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge’s YouTube page.

For more information on the competition visit the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge website.