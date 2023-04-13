Earth Day: All Day — Sponsored By Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy 910 Media Group presents Earth Day All Day: news coverage dedicated to environmental concerns, sustainability, and connection with the natural wonder of Northern Michigan. We'll bring you tips for being cleaner, greener, and how to play a role in preserving the beauty of Northern Michigan. Our special news coverage on 9&10 News reveals expert advice and inspiring ways to make sustainability and conservation part of your everyday life.

910 Media Group presents Earth Day All Day: news coverage dedicated to environmental concerns, sustainability, and connection with the natural wonder of Northern Michigan. We’ll bring you tips for being cleaner, greener, and how to play a role in preserving the beauty of Northern Michigan. Our special news coverage on 9&10 News reveals expert advice and inspiring ways to make sustainability and conservation part of your everyday life.

Earth Day All Day is sponsored by Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy mission is: protecting significant natural, scenic and farm lands – and advancing stewardship –now and for future generations. Find out more about their values, current projects, and future plans, for their five county Northern Michigan service area at Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

Advertisement

Watch Earth Day All Day coverage throughout the day in 9&10 News programs on Friday, April 21: on Michigan This Morning, Good Day Northern Michigan, 9&10 News at Noon, The four, and 9&10 News at 6pm and 11pm. The focus continues into Saturday, April 22, in 9&10 News at Noon and 6pm shows, so you can still catch Earth Day stories if you miss out on Friday.

Viewers can engage with us by watching for Earth Day previews and content on 9&10 News and MyNorth Media Facebook pages. Let us know what you think about topics like recycling, reusing, energy conservation, environmental education, and waste reduction – or another Earth Day related topic that is important to you.



