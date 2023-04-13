Au Sable Valley Triathlon Is a Fun and Active Way to Donate to Love INC

Love INC of Wexford and Osceola County is currently seeking donors and participants for its annual triathlon.

The Au Sable Valley Triathlon starts in Mio Pond of the Au Sable River and ends at Boney Park in Fairview. Individuals or teams of two to three will kayak one mile, bike 11 miles, and run 3 miles.

Medals will be awarded to winners, and lunch and a free t-shirt are included for participants.

All the money raised will go to Love INC, a Michigan organization that helps local churches, church volunteers and community organizations get together to help people in need.

