4 People Arrested In Drug Dealer Bust At Manistee Home

Narcotics detectives arrested four people they say were dealing drugs out of a home in Manistee.

SSCENT (State, Sheriff’s, Chief’s, Enforcement of Narcotics Team) is a drug task force that covers Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Lake County. SSCENT says their investigation led to the arrests last week.

Angela Dawn Beneke

48-year-old Angela Dawn Beneke was arrested on two counts of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin, or any Narcotic) less than 50 grams, and one count of Maintaining a Drug House.

Advertisement

Beneke was arrested on 4/5/23 and taken to the Manistee County Jail. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Elizabeth Catherine Fennell

45-year-old Elizabeth Catherine Fennell was arrested on one count of Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin, or any Narcotic) less than 50 grams, and one count of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine.

Fennell was arrested on 4/6/23. Her bond was set at $25,000.00 or 10%.

Ernest Earl Jones

39-year-old Ernest Earl Jones was arrested on two counts of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine, and one count of Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin, or any Narcotic) less than 50 grams.

Advertisement

Jones was arrested on 4/5/2023. His bond was set at $75,000.

Rachel Inez LaPine

35-year-old Rachel Inez LaPine was arrested on one count of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine.

LaPine was arrested on 4/5/2023. Her bond was set at $50,000.