Why did the pony cross the road?

In Northern Michigan, we’re used to pedestrian crossings, deer crossings, even bear crossings. But two deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office came across a pony crossing Tuesday morning.

Deputies Walters and Oneil were sent to find out why the ponies crossed the road.

The department says “these two adorable Shetland Ponies were located on Lansing Road in Markey Twp. They were rustled up by these two cowboys and safely returned to their home.”