Ogemaw Co. Man Wins $150,000 on The Big Spin Show

A startling phone call led to an Ogemaw County man winning $150,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.

Brett DeHate of Lupton won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley. DeHate was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

“I was startled when I got a phone call from the lottery informing me that I was chosen as a The Big Spin contestant,” said DeHate. “You never think these types of things will happen to you, but this is proof that they can.

“All kinds of things were going through my head as the wheel was spinning. When it landed on $150,000, I was very excited! Winning will allow me to complete some home repairs, pay bills, and put money in my savings account.”

DeHate, 51, was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show in a random drawing. The second chance component of The Big Spin game has ended.

All told, 20 players were selected to appear on The Big Spin show. Each player selected spun The Big Spin wheel and had a chance to win up to $2 million. All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

Players won more than $10.5 million on The Big Spin show.



