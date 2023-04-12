Mini Golf Takes Over the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Mini golf is taking over the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

On Saturday, Apr. 15 they’re having an after-hours nine-hole mini golf course. Every ten minutes, up to four golfers will tee off.

Anyone ages 10 and up can play from 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Then there are adults-only time slots from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

“All our holes are going to be themed around different book genres. So we’ll have a science fiction-themed one. We’ll have one themed around all the classic books you grew up reading, like Matilda, Charlotte’s Web,” said explained Emily Thompson, teen librarian and programming coordinator at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. “We’ll be using books and different materials found in the library.”

You can sign up for a tee time by calling the Cadillac Wexford Public Library at 231-775-6541.