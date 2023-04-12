MI Healthy Mind: Collegiate Recovery Community at MSU

On this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, they are discussing one young woman’s struggle to overcome addiction and the support she found in her Collegiate Recovery community.

This is why Colligate Recovery communities like Michigan State University Collegiate Recovery Community are essential. They can help young people stay on track, feel supported and find other people who are in their same situation and making the most out of college without the use of substances.

MSU’s collegiate recovery community is a university-funded program that provides a safe, supportive space for students in recovery, offering social events, professional and peer counselors and a substance-free lounge.

