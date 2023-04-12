Lawmakers Consider Bill That Would Upgrade Michigan’s Distracted Driving Laws

State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would improve the state’s texting and driving laws.

Distracted driving laws have existed in Michigan for a decade. Lawmakers say the proposed update to the laws will make driving safer and keep up with evolving technology.

The bill was recently introduced in the State House and would update Michigan’s texting and driving laws to include any device that allows streaming, access to social media and video calls. If passed being on your cell phone while you’re driving would be made completely illegal, however built in GPS would still be allowed.

Advertisement

Representative Pat Outman of Six Lakes says while he agrees with the intent of the bill he’s concerned it may target older and lower income people.

“The median income in my district is very low. I look at some of the people supporting this bill, GM in particular. I’m sure they would love everybody to go out and get a new car, but that’s not very feasible in a district like mine,” Rep. Outman explains.

The median income in the 91st District is $35,000 a year. Along with monetary concerns he’s also raised concerns about the generational divide between people using new technology and how it may impact older populations.

“They refer you to use a phone mount and things like that. honestly, I’m just not convinced it’s really any safer. I have a newer vehicle and it has touch screen. Fiddling around trying to make calls and use all the function, honestly I feel like that’s just as distracting as glancing at your phone,” Rep. Outman says.

Advertisement

Rep. Outman says although he has concerns and has voted the bill down in the past, he says likely to vote yes on it this time around. He says it’s become such an issue that something has to be done.

If passed Michigan would become the 26th state to add hands free driving laws.