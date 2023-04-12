Largest Wildfire of the Season Breaks Out In Lake County

It is officially wildfire season. Travis Owens, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said the recent drying and warming trends have increased that risk.

“Anything as simple as throwing out a cigarette can start a fire,” said Owens.

Owens said that the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Thursday, which was an upgrade from the fire weather watch on Tuesday. He also said that since the first day of spring, they have responded to and suppressed 30 fires and burned roughly 120 acres.

One hundred of those acres burned late Tuesday in Lake County. And this fire became the largest of the season so far.

Lake County Central Dispatch received reports that the wildfire started around 3:30 p.m. on Kragness Drive, near 3 Mile Road and Hamilton Road in Sauble Township.

The fire was contained three hours later. At least three buildings from the fire and no one had to be evacuated.

Owens said there are some other things you should keep in mind to reduce chances of starting an accidental wildfire.

“Be very cautious with cooking fires are warming fires and be aware of activities that can ignite wildfires. Some of the things that people don’t think about that we really want to encourage people to do is check their chains on trailers to make sure they’re not creating a spark,” he said.

Owen also said that when the danger of wildfire increases, the DNR stops issuing burn permits. It’s important to check and make sure it’s okay to burn.

“Spring cleaning is going on. And so we’re asking people that are cleaning up their yards and collecting that brush if permits are not being issued to just pile the brush, pile the grass, leaves debris and wait until more favorable conditions or compost,” said Owens.

Fire personnel is expected to stay on the scene for the next few days getting hotspots and flare-ups.