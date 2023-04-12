Hagerty Cuts 4% of Its Workforce, Mostly In Traverse City

On Wednesday, Hagerty auto insurance announced that it is cutting 4% of its workforce. They say the workers losing their jobs are mainly based in Traverse City.

This isn’t the first cutback at Hagerty. A little more than a year ago, the company cut 6% of its workforce.

You can read Hagerty’s full official statement below:

“As part of a restructure of our business, Hagerty today announced that we are reducing our workforce by 4%, 30 of whom are based in Traverse City. We remain committed to Traverse City and still employ more than 600 people in the Grand Traverse Region.

Although a small percentage of our team members were impacted by this extremely tough decision, we are committed to being as supportive as possible to those leaving us. We are providing severance, a benefit stipend and career transition services.

This move is intended to position us for continued long-term growth and profitability as a leading automotive lifestyle brand. Hagerty continues to drive strong business momentum, including revenue growth of 27% in 2022, and look forward to maintaining this momentum in 2023 so we can invest in our people, brand and technology. We will miss our team members who were impacted by the restructuring.”

Andy Heller, Director of Executive Communications