Fife Lake Walking and Running Group Spends 137 Consecutive Tuesdays Together

For the past 137 Tuesdays, the Fife Lake Sole Mates have been meeting up to go walking and running together.

The Sole Mate’s group began in August of 2020. Founder Tim Hinkle and his wife, Sue, found themselves bored during the pandemic and were doing a lot of hiking.

“So I thought, well, there must be other people are the same, they’re bored,” Hinkle laughed.

Advertisement

The program was originally supposed to be just eight weeks.

“At the end of eight weeks, they said, ‘Well, can’t we keep going?’ And I said, ‘Yeah’. And so, every week, I just make a different route. And we’re on our 137th consecutive week, thanks to them,” the group’s founder said.

No matter what conditions Northern Michigan throws at the Sole Mates, they walk or run for an hour.

“Oh, we’ve been in blizzards, where we’ve gone out on the lake and around the islands on Fife Lake. And the wind was so bad that there were only three of us. But we made it and we stayed for an hour. And that’s what we do. We everybody goes out for a half hour and then turns around and comes back. So we start and finish together. And that worked out perfect,” Hinkle said.

Advertisement

Whatever your age, speed, or species (yes, four-legged friends are welcome), the Fife Lake Sole Mates will welcome you.

“The best part of this group is the distressing and being with it’s a kind group, a very kind group. So, it’s so easy to make friends with this bunch of people,” group member Dan Lantis said.

“They’re inspiring me. And every week they show up... And so, it’s wonderful. And, and I appreciate them so much because they’ve made this group what it is,” Hinkle said.

If you’d like to join in on the Sole Mate’s Tuesday night fun, you can access their Facebook page. The group is no-charge and open to all.