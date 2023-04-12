Clare Overcomes 11-1 Game Two Deficit to Win 21-16 and Earn Doubleheader Split

CLARE - After losing to Ithaca 9-5 in game one of a doubleheader, the Clare softball team found itself trailing 11-1 in the fourth inning of game two. But suddenly, the Pioneer bats roared to life and Clare came all the way back to beat Ithaca 21-16.

With the split, Clare’s record is now 4-2 on the young season and Ithaca is 2-1.

The Pioneers had taken two of three games in a season-opening tournament while the Yellowjackets began their season with a doubleheader sweep of Chippewa Hills.

Up next for these teams, Clare will play at Boyne City on Friday and Ithaca will host Beaverton on Thursday.