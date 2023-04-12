Chippewa County Woman Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Embezzlement

The Chippewa County Prosecutors Office says that a Chippewa County woman has been sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of both embezzlement of $1,000-$20,000 and illegal use of a financial transaction device.

According the prosecutors Office, Rebecca Fegan was found to be guilty taking more than $18,000 from her employer during the 10 months that she worked at that business. They say her employment began in October 2017, but in the summer of 2018 the employer discovered money was missing. From there, they contacted Michigan State Police who conducted an investigation.

MSP found several direct transfers from the employer’s bank account into Fegan’s bank account, along with other modes of embezzlement happening including using the business credit card to make personal purchases and paying Fegan’s personal utility bills.

The office then states that during Fegan’s trial, the employer said that they had no idea they were paying for leadership training in another state, her electric and phone bills, or for any of the other charges found during this investigation until the accountant audited his books.

The prosecutors office says that the jury did not find Fegan’s version of events believable and found her guilty of all charges, which lead to the judge sentencing her to six months of jail time.