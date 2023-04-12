Alpena County Sheriff’s Office Investigating House Fire in Alpena Township

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office says that they are investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday in Alpena Township.

Around 12:30 p.m. deputies, state troopers and Alpena Township Rescue/Fire responded to a house on Michigan Street after a report of an explosion at the home.

They say no one was in the home when they arrived, but neighbors saw a balding white man in his 40′s jump out of a back window as the fire started. Neighbors also reported smelling gasoline just before the fire started.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, and the Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner and her child were found safe away from the scene.

Deputies say they have identified a suspect and are looking for him. They also say the Michigan State Police Arson Investigator is headed to the scene.

Although the suspect has not been caught, deputies say they don’t believe he is a danger to the public.