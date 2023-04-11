Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director Resigns

Another Traverse City leader is stepping down from the job.

The Traverse City Housing Commission says they have accepted the resignation of Tony Lentych, the executive director of the commission, and that it will be effective May 16.

“For over eight years, Lentych has been a tireless advocate for the housing needs of this region’s lower‐income families and individuals. He has worked hard to move the mission of our organization forward and that TCHC is now in a stronger position both operationally and financially,” Heather Lockwood, the Commission’s President, said.

These projects include:

A comprehensive rehabilitation project for Riverview Terrace Apartment in downtown Traverse City

A collaborative model for institutional operations with the Elk Rapids Housing Commission

An award of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for a 46-unit Senior Housing Project on 8th Street in Traverse City.

TCHC says that Lentych has accepted another professional position outside of this region.

A special meeting for the housing commission has been called by the Executive Committee for Friday at 2 p.m. where they will review the transition for the executive director’s position in more detail.



