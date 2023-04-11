Traverse City Commissioners Narrow Search for Interim City Manager

After former City Manager Martin Colburn left his post in late March, city commissioners are now tasked with finding his replacement.

The search comes as the city is already missing key leadership roles including the police chief, treasurer, finance director and city engineer. Mayor Richard Lewis says they have to first get an interim city manager selected before they can hire most of the other positions.

“The city commission only fills the city manager’s job. The only individual that would [come before us] if they find a qualified candidate would be the city treasurer. The police chief is a hire done by the city manager,” Lewis acknowledges.

Advertisement

Commissioners selected three candidates they will be interviewing as their next interim city manager. Nate Geinzer, Ryan Cotton and George Korthauer have all been selected as finalists.

Commissioners also decided to hire a consulting firm to help find the next permanent city manager.

“It gives a little bit of a buffer between staff and their potential new boss and it’s the best practice for HR professionals,” Assistant City Manager Penny Hill says.

There may not be a city manager until 2024 at the latest, as it could take commissioners up to four months to find a consulting firm and another four months to find a city manager. Commissioner Matthew Treadwell raised concerns about how long the process could take.

Advertisement

“If the RFP process could be done in a month that seem a little bit more reasonable,” Treadwell states.

And while Treadwell raises concerns, Lewis says they want to do their due diligence.

“The next individual who sits in that chair we also hope will be here for a very long term too. So, we want to make sure we’re doing it deliberately just like you would with anybody and hopefully find a good fit for the community,” Lewis says.

They will be interviewing the three candidates up for the interim city manager position Monday, April 24.