Sault Ste. Marie Police Investigating Possible Threat Against MyMichigan Medical Center

A local hospital went on lockdown for a short period of time this afternoon while police investigated a possible threat against it.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Wes Bierling says that Central Dispatch received information from a third party that a threat, or threats, of violence with a gun was made to MyMichigan Medical Center.

Law enforcement was on the scene within a couple of minutes and the hospital was put into lockdown.

The alleged suspect was located on Sugar Island by Michigan State Police and interviewed.

“Threats come in third party. We get different information so our job is to secure the location to where the alleged threats were made and conduct the investigation and try to ascertain what’s going on, what’s actually happened,” Bierling said.

The lockdown was lifted by 2:30 p.m. with no arrests being made.

However, the incident remains under investigation.