Recall Efforts Underway for Two Pere Marquette Township Board Members

A township in Mason County is trying to oust two township officials over a billing debacle and what some say is a toxic work environment at the township offices.

Recall petitions are underway for both the supervisor and the treasurer of Pere Marquette Charter Township.

The demands for a recall come after a slew of issues including mistakes and overall unclear financial reports, according to some. One anonymous trustee has also questioned their leadership and says they’ve created a toxic work environment for township employees.

Kim Kaines has lived in the area for more than a decade. She said the recalls were initiated for the township supervisor, Jerry Bleau, and his wife, township treasurer Karie Bleau, after concerns about the underbilling of water and waste bills to the tune of $20,000.

“Jerry seems to think that this is all a personal thing against him, and it really isn’t about the people. It’s just about wanting our township to be like treating their employees fairly and being open and transparent with what’s going on,” said Kaines.

Jerry Bleau said it was simply a clerical error and it’s been fixed. He also said the township hasn’t lost a dime and the recalls are politically motivated.

“There is no truth in the fact that the supervisor tried to cover it up or the board. Nobody tried to cover it up. it merely just got messed, and it didn’t only get missed by the supervisor governance by the entire board,” he said.

Kaines said it’s not just the water bill. The township is currently doing a forensic audit on the township’s finances at request of the residents, but it’s more than just a question of the books.

“I think between the auditor and sitting in so many of those meetings now and hearing employees crying while they’re making their statements during public comments because they’re trying to keep their jobs,” said Kaines.

Kaines said four out of five people who have quit working for the township have cited an unhealthy work environment as the reason for resigning.

Jerry Bleau disagreed.

“I think I’m doing a good job for the township and the majority of the people, I believe, think that as well. I have enormous support from people calling in; the township residents. I’m going to continue doing a good job for the citizens here. I’m going to hold everybody accountable,” he said.

Other residents used Tuesday’s meeting to speak out against the Bleaus.

“The residents’ activity is neither a personal nor partisan attack on the Bleaus, but instead a gesture of care and concern for the place we call home,” one person explained during Tuesday’s meeting.

People at the meeting also accused the supervisor of committing fraud, saying he didn’t live in the township when he was elected. Tim Iteen is a resident of Pere Marquette Township and has received FOIAs from police and the township that prove his claims.

“They interviewed the guy that Mr. Bleau and Mrs. Bleau said they rented from and they never moved with the guy. They just had their mail sent there to make it look like they were there,” Iteen claims.

Iteen says they’ve sent their evidence to the Mason County prosecutor and hope more investigating is done.

“I requested them to remove themselves like a month ago so we didn’t have to bring all this information out destroying their career, but they refused to do that. So, we’re going to just keep going ahead,” Iteen says.

The Bleaus declined our request for comment after Tuesday’s meeting.

Jerry Bleau lost his appeal for the recall last Thursday, paving the way for residents to collect signatures for both recall petitions. If they gather enough signatures, a special election will be called for November to replace the township supervisor and treasurer.

The Bleaus’ names will be on the ballot alongside anyone who decides to run against them.