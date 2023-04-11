It is National Pet Day and also the day the Protect MI Pet ballot initiative kicks off, planning to make the November 2024 ballot.

The proposal will do two things, it will create an animal abuse registry of convicted abusers, much like the sex offender registry.

It will also address ownership rights of those convicted of abuse and their animals.

Protect MI Pet

The thought being a convicted abuser does not deserve to own more animals because data show, if you are able to abuse a pet, you are likely to do it again, or even worse, turn that aggression and violence toward people.

“We know that if you are going to beat, starve or torture an animal to death, there’s a great chance you’re going to do it to another domestic partner, your wife, your husband, your child, an elder,” said Chris Swanson, Genesee County sheriff, “And you may do it to somebody completely innocent at a school, at a church or at a bank. There is a direct connection between animal abuse and abuse and violence towards people.”

The initiative can make the ballot by either signature collecting or the legislature voting to send it to the people.