Million Michiganders to Have Records Cleaned

Clean slates and second chances.

That’s what more than one million Michiganders can look forward to soon.

Tuesday is Clean Slate Day, the day where hundreds of thousands of crimes will be expunged from the records of Michiganders. Allowing them to move on from mistakes in their past and be able to get jobs, loans and housing that may have been out of reach.



“This was justice. This is justice. This is what justice looks like,” said David LaGrand, former state representative who sponsored the bill in 2020.

Criminal records can pop up anywhere and at any time, no matter what the crime was and when it happened. The only way to undo that is by expungement.

“Across the country there are 30 million people today who are eligible for expungement,” said Sheena Meade, CEO of the The Clean SLate Initiative, “But the process is costly. It’s confusing. It’s complex.”

For one million Michiganders, it just got a lot easier.

“Today Michigan removed all that red tape,” said Meade.

Beginning Tuesday, the state is finding and expunging more than a third of all criminal records. Almost every misdemeanor, and non-assaultive felonies are eligible, as long as enough time has passed and no repeat offenses. Those crimes will no longer show up on background checks done by prospective employers or landlords.

“You don’t get justice, you don’t get employment, you don’t get dignity, you don’t get all of that stuff and so if you look at the studies, what happens when you actually clean peoples’ records, it turns out you get all kinds of good stuff back,” said LaGrand.

Now when you are eligible, it just automatically happens. The crimes aren’t forgiven and ignored, they just aren’t public.

“Expungement means the general population can’t see your record,” said LaGrand, It doesn’t mean law-enforcement can’t see your record.”

Supporters point out that it won’t expand the pool of crimes allowed and just smooths the process.

“All the automatic things are already inside what’s expungeable,” said Lagrand, “So we didn’t make anything new crimes eligible for expungement.”

Some crimes are unforgivable and dangerous, others were a mistake, usually done when young. Now people truly can learn from those and move on.

“Think about all the second chances you’ve gotten in life. Whether it’s from your teachers, your parents, your loved ones, your community, and even our children,” said Meade, “And how that felt. There is power in second chances and a clean slate.”