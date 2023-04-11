MI Healthy Mind: Clean Slate

In 1951 Carl Jung, a world-renowned psychoanalyst, originated the term Wounded Healer to mean someone who has suffered a trauma of some kind, but then went on to help others.

It’s not estimated that the number of Wounded Healers now practicing in the mental health field at 82%.

For this episode of MI Healthy Mind, three people who have suffered extraordinary challenges join us to talk about how they turned their trauma into a life of advocacy work helping others.

