Meijer Recalls Premade Salads With Potentially Harmful Bacteria

Meijer has recalled some of their premade salads because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This bacteria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection in children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Meijer is not aware of any illness so far, but they are recalling salads made with Revolution Farms lettuce in Michigan and other states. The recalled salads all have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container.

You can find the complete list of products being recalled on the FDA’s website.

If you have any questions, you can call Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. If you experience any symptoms, see your doctor immediately.