Kalkaska Middle School Teacher Wins Regional Teacher of the Year

The Michigan Department of Education just released their 2023-2024 Regional Teachers of the Year, and Kalkaska Middle School mathematics teacher Brandi Clark was among those listed.

She’s been with the school for seven years and says shaping young minds is one of the most important things in the world to her.

Each Regional Teacher of the Year is also a finalist for Michigan Teacher of the Year, an opportunity that allows them to represent Michigan education nationally.

“I was actually in Traverse City buying stuff for my classroom when they called me, and then they told me ‘you can’t tell anyone until Monday.’ The first class that I told they actually started clapping for me, which kind of shocked me. And since then I had a parent send in a card congratulating me too,” Clark said.

The Michigan Teacher of the Year will be decided sometime in May.