Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Finds 2 Ships Lost In the Same Storm

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) says they recently found two ships that sank in Lake Superior more than 100 years ago.

On Nov. 18, 1914 the Steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson, both hauling lumber for Edward Hines Lumber Company (known today as Hines Supply). A terrible storm hit, and the three ships were lost. All 28 people aboard were killed, and Hines Lumber lost almost a quarter of their fleet at once.

GLSHS found the C.F. Curtis in summer of 2021, but the two schooner barges were still missing. Then, last summer, the crew of the Shipwreck Society’s research vessel ‘David Boyd’ found another shipwreck within a few miles of the C.F. Curtis. Upon closer inspection it was confirmed that this was the Selden E. Marvin.

Selden E. Marvin

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin,” said Ric Mixter, GLSHS board member and maritime historian. “It not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten.”

GLSHS says they’re still searching for the third lost ship, the Annie M. Peterson.

“It would be great to know where all 3 wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson,” said Darryl Ertel, Director of Marine Operations for the GLSHS.