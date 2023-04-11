Building Trades Students at Gratiot-Isabella Technical Education Center Put Their Skills to Work

Students at the Gratiot-Isabella Technical Education Center are learning skills to take with them beyond high school.

In 1970, students in the building trades program built their first house for a family to call home. Now they’re building number 45 with the help of students from ten different high schools.

The 26 students are building the house in Mount Pleasant.

“It’s about 1,500 square feet, three bedrooms and two and a half baths,” said Doug Sickles, Building Trades Instructor at Gratiot Isabella Technical Education Center.

One of the students is senior Hunter Reed from Shepherd High School.

“I’ve learned a lot. I learned how to lay out walls. I learned different tools, what they’re used for, and just how to lay out like concrete walls for the basement,” said Reed.

“It’s also cool like when you’re framing walls, they’re on the ground, your frame, and they feel like, man, are we ever going to get done with this? Then all of a sudden we stand a wall, and you can see their faces light up when you stand up this wall and stand up that wall, and they can see their pride, how the project comes together,” said Sickles.

The house is expected to take two years to complete.

“We are working on putting the shingles on and the channel up for fascia,” said Reed.

Students in the program will finish the house next school year, working on siding, plumbing and electrical before putting the house on the market. The GI-TEC interior design program students will also help paint and design the inside.

The house is expected to go on the market in June 2024.