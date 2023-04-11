Basic Needs Coalition Asking for Sleeping Bag and Tent Donations

The Basic Needs Coalition is asking for community support with donated sleeping bags and tents to help homelessness.

Safe Harbor in Traverse City provides overnight shelter during the dangerous cold periods, but they will be closing their winter season on April 15 until Oct. 15.

While Safe Harbor is closed for the warm months, the Basic Needs Coalition works with community organizations and volunteers to distribute tents and sleeping bags to those in need.

Chair of the Basic Needs Coalition and Community Engagement Officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan says that new or clean, used sleeping bags will be accepted along with new tents.

The tents and sleeping bags can be dropped off at the Goodwill donation door at 2279 S Airport Rd in Traverse City. It is asked that you specify the items are for those experiencing homelessness.

You can also purchase items and send them directly to the Basic Needs Coalition using their Amazon Wish List.



