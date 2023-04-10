Traverse City, Garfield Township Recreational Authority Looking for New Volunteers

The Traverse City and Garfield Township recreational authority are looking for volunteers to serve on their citizen advisory committee for Hickory Meadows and Hickory Forest.

Appointees will assist and provide input with management plans for both public parklands.

There are four seats to fill and all applicants must live in either Garfield Township or the City of Traverse City.

“If you love those parklands and you’re interested in seeing them continue to be managed well and and want to sort of provide your input on that, of course, you’re always available to do that at the rec authority board meetings, but this is another step above that of just being active on a monthly basis with the park and making sure that you’re a part of making it the great place that it is to visit right now,” Matt Cowall, TC and Garfield Township Recreational Authority, said.

You can click here to apply for the position.

