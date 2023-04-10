Take the First Step to Becoming a Pilot at Clare Municipal Airport

You can take the first step to learn how to fly an airplane this month.

Three Point Aviation is holding a ground school class at the Clare Municipal Airport starting Apr. 19. It’s a ten-week program, meeting once a week in the evening.

Students will learn all the basics, from aerodynamics to weather navigation, performance charts and calculations.

“There’s a big demand for pilots right now, whether it’s to move on through the commercial ranks or just local businesses that need pilots to help them locally. Pilots’ wages have come up,” said Dennis McDonald of Three Point Aviation.

The class is $380, which includes all the materials.

To sign up for the ground school class, call McDonald at 517-331-7594 or email 3pointaviation@gmail.com