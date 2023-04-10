McCormick Farmz in Wolverine Expanding Thanks to a More Than $50,000 Grant

McCormick Farmz in Wolverine is expanding operations thanks to a more than $50,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The farm grows lavender and turns it into bath and body products, spice blends and essential oils.

The money will help buy equipment and infrastructure to expand their operation.

“We’ll be able to harvest a little easier with some mechanization. We’ll be able to process the lavender bud and the essential oils a little easier. I can increase my capacity for the distillation process. We’re getting larger still, and so we can produce our essential oils and hydrosol to get to market,” said Matthew McCormick, partner at McCormick Farmz.

You can check out McCormick Farmz this summer at their lavender festival on July 14 and 15.