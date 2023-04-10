Madison Heights Man Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault of 2 Children

Timothy James Edwards Timothy James Edwards

Michigan State Police said Monday that Timothy James Edwards, 31, of Madison Heights was arrested on charges of sexual assault of two children.

In September 2022, the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post said they received a referral from Children’s Protective Services of an alleged sexual assault of two children that occurred between 2010 and 2015. The children recently realized what happened to them was wrong and reported the incidents to a parent, troopers said.

The incidents occurred in Missaukee County, troopers said. The victims are now living downstate.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued on March 29, 2023, for Edwards. He was arrested by the MSP 2nd District Fugitive Team and was arraigned on April 7 in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County on one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13), and one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree (victim under 13). His next court appearance is on April 20.