Highlighting 911 Dispatchers for Telecommunications Week

It’s Telecommunications Week, which means we’re highlighting the unsung heroes of emergency services.

911 dispatchers have one of the most stressful jobs in the country, often picking up the phone during the caller’s worst day of their life.

It’s often a thankless job and a lot of dispatch centers have trouble staying at full staff.

Advertisement

The Director of Emergency Management and 911 in Leelanau County, Matt Ansorge, says this week is a great way to spread awareness of the voices at the other end of the call.

“This is one week a year that we get to turn the table and actually put the spotlight on the dispatchers. They all do a very thankless job and it takes a special kind of person to answer the 911 call,” Ansorge said.

He also says you can call the non-emergency number to thank a dispatcher or leave thank you gifts wherever your area’s dispatch service is located.