Today on Grant Me Hope we’re introducing you to Renee, a sweet, kind and caring 16-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Renee’s friends describe her as caring, kind and helpful when she can be. They also say she’s confident, resilient and strong.

Her hobbies include reading, listening to and writing music. And when she grows up she wants to be an ADA therapist and a fashion designer on the side.

Family is important to Renee, especially a real family that will support her.