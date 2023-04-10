Flo Rida Coming to the National Cherry Festival Stage

Flo Rida

The National Cherry Festival has an exciting announcement about their performance lineup this summer.

Flo Rida will be coming to the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Sunday, July 2!

Born Tramar Dillard on Sept. 17, 1979, Flo Rida was raised by a single mother in Miami’s rough neighborhood of Carol City, Florida. Music helped Flo Rida stay on the straight path.

After a long career, Flo Rida started his own record label, IMG, in 2011. Since then he has continued to deliver hits and even start ‘’Big Dreams For Kids,’’ a nonprofit foundation committed to inspiring future leaders.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Apr. 14 at 9 a.m. on the National Cherry Festival’s website, or you can call 888-212-3258.

Reserved seats are $65 and General Admission tickets are $50.