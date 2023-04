The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a 23-year-old man.

Christopher Fant was last seen on the evening of April 6 when he said he would be going to the metro-Detroit area. He has not yet returned.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 blue Chevy Cobalt.

If you see him, please contact Attn. Deputy Lewis at the sheriff’s office at 231-533-8627 ext. 0.