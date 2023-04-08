Top News: Police Say Mom Burned Down House to Kill Her Kids - and More

Here’s a look at 10 of our top stories we posted this past week on 9and10news.com.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Identify Adult, Children Killed in House Fire

Sault Ste. Marie Police have identified the victims of a March 14 fire as Alicia Adzima and her three children, Ella and Eva Clossick, twin 4 year olds, and Emery Adzima, 1 year old. They say the investigation confirmed the fire was a murder-suicide. Officials say Alicia Adzima started the fire to kill herself and her children.

State Reps, Presidential Candidate Join Big Rapids Protest Against Proposed Gotion Battery Plant

Big Rapids was packed with protesters Wednesday as they voiced their opinions against the proposed Gotion electric vehicle battery plant. The State and Gotion claim the plant will create thousands of jobs and bring billions of dollars of investment to the Big Rapids Area. They say it will also give Michigan an edge in the future of the electric vehicle industry. The plant has been a source of controversy locally and nationally since it was announced last year because of the company’s ties to China.

Special Report - Child Abuse: Breaking the Cycle

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In recognition of this, Meredith St. Henry and Kaleb Vinton have a special four-part series Child Abuse: Breaking the Cycle. Hear from parents, businesses and lawmakers and other community members who are actively working to educate others on this difficult issue and help put an end to this vicious cycle.

Gov. Whitmer Repeals Michigan’s Abortion Ban Law

The voters made it so in November, but on Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took another step to protect abortion rights in Michigan. When Roe v Wade was overturned this time last year, Michigan was set to revert back to a 1931 law that banned abortions and other reproductive services. Lawsuits delayed the decision until voters made abortion legal in November by passing Proposal 3.

Ossineke Man, 41, Arrested For Choking Child

Michigan State Police said that an Ossineke man has been arrested on one count of child abuse second degree for choking a child. On March 19, 2023, around 9 a.m., troopers from the MSP Alpena Post responded to a residence in Alpena Township for a report of child abuse. The mother of the victim told troopers that she returned home from work and saw marks on the neck of her child.

Fluffle House Rabbit Rescue Protecting Bunnies This Easter

Bunnies probably come to mind when you think about Easter. But if you plan on gifting a bunny, you may want to think twice. The Fluffle House rabbit rescue in Traverse City says Easter isn’t a holiday for them.

Deputy & Trooper Commended for Buying Food for Woman In Need

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is commending two law enforcement members who helped a woman in need buy food. They say Deputy Danielle Gerbers and Michigan State Police Trooper Matt Demny were called to the Ludington Walmart on Sunday regarding a woman asking strangers for money. After talking to the 49-year-old woman, they learned she had no money for food and had not eaten in two days. Because it was Sunday, the local food pantry was also closed.

St. Ignace Man Arrested for Sexually Abusive Material of Children

Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old St. Ignace man was arrested for digital child pornography. They say Tyrel Lee Matson was arrested after a tip led troopers to a search of his home, where they found evidence on his computer.

Deputies: Meth Dealers Arrested After Tossing Drugs Out Car Window

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people they say were dealing meth. Deputies, along with state troopers, pulled over the pair in Wolverine on Apr. 3 after they say the two men started throwing narcotics out the car window. Deputies found marijuana, pills and meth in the car. The two men from Gaylord and Kalkaska were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of suboxone (a narcotic), and parole violations.

Rick Johnson, 3 Others Charged In Michigan Government Bribery Scheme

Rick Johnson, a once powerful state representative from Northern Michigan, is facing charges in connection with one of the biggest corruption cases seen in years. Johnson has a long history in Michigan politics, especially politics here in Northern Michigan. James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan said Johnson’s abused his office while he was the head gatekeeper of medical marijuana licenses in the state during the early days of the new enterprise.







