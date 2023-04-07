The 2023 ‘Great Eggstravaganza’ at Clare Municipal Airport

Get ready to hunt for Easter Eggs. The 2023 Great Eggstravaganza is Saturday at the Clare Municipal Airport.

The Easter Bunny will be there, arriving in style on an airplane.

More than 1,800 eggs will be dropped from the air. When kids find the eggs, they can turn them in for candy.

“We have a golden egg that we put in each of the drops. If you find the golden egg, you redeem it for a plane ride at a later time,” said Joy Simmer, director of Clare Parks & Recreation.

There are three egg drop times in the morning at 10:30, 10:45 and 11.