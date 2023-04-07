Soo Film Festival in Sault Ste. Marie Asking for More Submissions

The 10th annual Soo Film Festival in Sault Ste. Marie will be held in September, and to make it a continuing success, organizers need more submissions.

The festival is open to filmmakers worldwide, but will continue to emphasize and showcase work from the Great Lakes Region.

Several hundred films have already been submitted, and the festival board is reviewing all the submissions to narrow down the final entries to 80 for the festival.

The movies are shown at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library.

The festival president, Jason Markstrom, says it’s easier than ever to make a short movie.

“It’s much easier to make a professional looking film on a smaller budget, smaller scale. You just need a phone and someone to hold your microphone, and you can make a movie,” Markstrom said.

The final deadline for entering a film is June 5, and you can enter it by clicking here.